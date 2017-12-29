Sparks flew when deputies kicked in the door. Florida man was trying to shock his wife, cops says

Sparks were flying in one of the strangest domestic violence cases a Florida sheriff said he has ever seen after deputies say a man tried to electrocute his wife by wiring the front door of his home.
Michael S. Wilson, 32, is facing two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm as part of an ongoing investigation.
Flagler County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of White Hall Drive in Palm Coast on Tuesday after the homeowner reported suspicious statements his son-in-law made about not letting children touch the home’s front door, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they noticed burn marks near the door handle and the door appeared to be barricaded. A spark flew from the door when deputies kicked it in to enter the house.
Never miss a local story.
Officials said Wilson rigged the top door lock and the lower door handle to electrical devices. Deputies said their investigation revealed it was an attempt to cause serious bodily injury or death to anyone who tried to open the door, including his estranged wife.
“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”
Deputies determined Wilson also stole a firearm belonging to his father-in-law from the house.
Wilson was found in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday afternoon where he was taken into custody. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office noted that additional charges are pending.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments