Hilburn Hunkins, 26, of Kissimmee, is facing one charge of felony grand theft. Alachua County jail

Crime

Florida Uber driver was driving a stolen Ferrari, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 29, 2017 10:05 AM

A Florida Uber driver is facing charges after officials say he was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

But not just any vehicle. A Ferrari, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Hilburn Hunkins, 26, of Kissimmee, was arrested Thursday after officers found him driving the Ferrari, with the dealer’s sticker still in the window, valued at $240,000, according to WFTV.

In a light-hearted Facebook post, the Gainesville Police department poked fun at the incident. “1. Don't steal stuff. It's just not nice. 2. Certainly don't steal a $250,000 2017 Ferrari California. 2a. Especially when the window sticker is still on it,” the post read.

The Ferrari was spotted when the driver pulled up next to a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force Vehicle with a license plate reader.

Hunkins was pulled over after the officer noticed the black Ferrari driving slowly beside a red Corvette on State Road 93, according to WFTV. Hunkins reportedly told the officer the vehicle belonged to a friend, but couldn’t give them the friend’s name of phone number.

The vehicle, the officer later learned, was reported stolen from Palm Beach County, according to ABC Action News.

Police had the vehicle towed back to its owner, but not before taking a few pictures.

Hunkins was arrested on a charge of grand theft and taken to the Alachua County jail, according to ABC Action News.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

