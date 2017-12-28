A teenager was raped 22 years ago. An adult suspect was arrested Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Fort Myers rape case now has a suspect in custody, Lee County Sheriff’s Office say.
After DNA testing by the National Institute of Justice, which has been working on reducing a backlog of rape kits, police say the DNA matched 46-year-old Paul Jacob. The Fort Myers resident was arrested Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault of a victim between 12 and 18 years of age. He posted a $50,000 bond Wednesday.
Jacobs had been arrested 24 times in the last 27 years. He pleaded no contest in a 2006 child abuse case. Among his other felony convictions: possession of a controlled substance and habitually driving with a suspended license.
On Dec. 9, 1995, a teenager told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that she had been raped on a dirt road extension around Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard:
Never miss a local story.
“The victim described the suspect as a black male driving a red vehicle. The victim stated the suspect offered to drive the victim to get something to eat at a local restaurant. Instead, the suspect drove the victim to a wooded area and sexually battered her in the vehicle, after which the suspect drove to a nearby apartment complex where the suspect allowed the victim to leave the vehicle.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments