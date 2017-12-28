An elderly man was found lying in feces and urine. His caregiver faces charges

Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Florida man after they found the elderly man he was supposed to be caring for lying in feces and urine with several sores, according to reports.
Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office were at a home in Dade City to do a welfare check the day after Christmas, according to ABC Action News.
When deputies walked in, they found an 80-year-old man in poor health, lying in feces and urine with several bedsores so bad the man had to be taken to the hospital, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported. Officials learned that the man had advanced stages of sepsis and necrotic wounds.
The home itself, deputies noted, was uninhabitable. No only was it deteriorating but it had feces and other decaying matter inside as well, ABC Action News reported.
Dogs living in the home slept, urinated and defecated around the bedridden man. It was unknown how long the man had been forced to stay in the bed with the waste.
Animal Control took several dogs out to the home, which was condemned, according to reports.
Deputies spoke to Richard Meyers IV, who told them he knew the condition the elderly man was in but didn’t get him help because he didn’t want anyone to see the condition the house was in, according to Bay News 9.
Meyers was charged with neglect/abuse of the elderly and was issued four citations by county code enforcement.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
