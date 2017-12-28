A St. Petersburg Fire Rescue truck on the scene in St. Petersburg where a body was found in a creek, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. The case is being treated as a suspicious death.
A St. Petersburg Fire Rescue truck on the scene in St. Petersburg where a body was found in a creek, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. The case is being treated as a suspicious death. Spectrum Bay News 9
A St. Petersburg Fire Rescue truck on the scene in St. Petersburg where a body was found in a creek, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. The case is being treated as a suspicious death. Spectrum Bay News 9

Crime

Police launch death investigation after body found in Florida creek

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 08:55 AM

Officials are investigating a suspicious death after pulling a body from the water in St. Petersburg Wednesday.

St. Petersburg police announced around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday that a death investigation was underway after a body was pulled from a creek near 38th Avenue North.

A call alerting officials to the body came around 4:30 p.m., according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Officials are investigating the death as suspicious.

Police noted there did not appear to be any trauma to the body.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue helped officials remove the body from the water.

No other details were immediately released.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

View More Video