Police launch death investigation after body found in Florida creek

Officials are investigating a suspicious death after pulling a body from the water in St. Petersburg Wednesday.
St. Petersburg police announced around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday that a death investigation was underway after a body was pulled from a creek near 38th Avenue North.
A call alerting officials to the body came around 4:30 p.m., according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Officials are investigating the death as suspicious.
Police noted there did not appear to be any trauma to the body.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue helped officials remove the body from the water.
No other details were immediately released.
@StPetePD & @StPeteFR are @ a death investigation near 38th Ave N. A body was pulled from the water. There doesn't appear to be any trauma.— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) December 27, 2017
