Cops hunt for 22-year-old man after his mom’s boyfriend was killed, reports say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 08:05 AM

Investigators are looking for a 22-year-old man in connection with another man’s death in Hillsborough County after he was found shot to death after a domestic incident outside an apartment.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to apartments in the 3800 block of North Cortez Circle in Tampa around 1:43 a.m. Thursday where the 911 caller said an altercation was taking place inside an apartment, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man’s body outside the apartment dead from at least one gunshot, officials said. The man’s name has not yet been released.

A woman, who is believed to be the man’s girlfriend, according to WFLA News Channel 8, was found inside the apartment and was not injured.

Officials are searching for Tyler Bardin, 22, in connection with the shooting, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Detectives believe he is the son of the dead man’s girlfriend, may be driving a white 1998 Toyota Corolla and could be armed.

Investigators would like to talk to Bardin because he lived in the home with his mother and her boyfriend, WFLA reported.

Detectives were at the scene early Thursday morning as they continue their investigation. They were able to determine the incident was not random and are following active leads on a suspect.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

