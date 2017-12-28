Cops hunt for 22-year-old man after his mom’s boyfriend was killed, reports say

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.