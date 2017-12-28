Man charged with DUI after 3 kids hurt in crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one child with critical injuries and two others seriously hurt.
Troopers arrested Billy Catherwood, 63, early Thursday morning, according to WFLA News Channel 8 and ABC Action News. He was charged with three counts of failure to remain at scene of crash involving property damage, two counts of failure to remain at scene of crash involving serious bodily injury, three counts of DUI resulting in property damage, two counts of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Catherwood was driving a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 near Sun City Center around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when he collided with a 2004 Fort Explorer from behind, according to the FHP crash report.
The Explorer overturned in the interstate’s center grass median and two girls, ages 8 and 6, were thrown from the vehicle. The 6-year-old was critically injured and the 8-year-old girl suffered serious injures. A 10-year-old boy was also seriously hurt in the crash, according to FHP. All three were taken to the hospital.
Only the 8-year-old was wearing a seat belt, troopers noted in the crash report.
The 35-year-old driver of the Explorer was taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to FHP.
Catherwood, however, took off after the crash, according to reports. The truck he was driving was found abandoned along the interstate in Manatee County later that night.
He was booked into the Manatee County jail, where he remains, according to ABC Action News.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
