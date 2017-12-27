A man’s body was found on Christmas Day. Cops are looking for people inside a vehicle they say was nearby

Wednesday, officials continued to investigate a man’s slaying on Christmas Day and announced they are looking for information on two people who may have been in the area.
A $3,000 reward for information in the case is also on the table as investigators continue to follow up on leads and tips into the death of Russell Jackson, who was found dead in his Lakeland home on Christmas.
Surveillance video showed what investigators are calling a possible suspect vehicle, which appears to be a dark green four-door 1990s-model station wagon, that was in the area at the time. Officials said Wednesday a woman may have been driving the vehicle while a man may have been in the passenger seat. Both the man and woman appeared to be in their 20s or 30s, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jackson, 59, was found after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call around 7:30 p.m. reporting a dead man in his home.
Never miss a local story.
Officials are investigating Jackson’s death as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the vehicle, the people inside or Jackson’s death is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or, to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit a tip online.
Comments