She paid for her items in cash. But the money was from another person’s missing wallet, sheriff says

More Videos

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

Pause
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Investigation disrupts heroin trafficking network in Manatee County 1:40

Investigation disrupts heroin trafficking network in Manatee County

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 0:49

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

  • Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office

Crime

She paid for her items in cash. But the money was from another person’s missing wallet, sheriff says

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 01:51 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera.

A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.

Just as she walks away, the woman who deputies say left her wallet in the store approaches the cashier and asks about the missing wallet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the sheriff’s office, the wallet had about $250 inside along with the woman’s driver’s license and credit cards.

“The suspect has not contacted the victim nor anyone at the store to report finding it, which is not only not cool, it’s theft, and it’s against the law,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes this suspect is urged to contact Detective Berganza at 863-499-2400. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

Pause
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Investigation disrupts heroin trafficking network in Manatee County 1:40

Investigation disrupts heroin trafficking network in Manatee County

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 0:49

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

  • Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

View More Video