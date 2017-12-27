She paid for her items in cash. But the money was from another person’s missing wallet, sheriff says

More Videos 1:33 Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say Pause 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:40 Investigation disrupts heroin trafficking network in Manatee County 1:12 Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 0:49 Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 1:29 Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 2:27 Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:11 SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office

