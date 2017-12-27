She paid for her items in cash. But the money was from another person’s missing wallet, sheriff says

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera.
A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.
After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.
Just as she walks away, the woman who deputies say left her wallet in the store approaches the cashier and asks about the missing wallet.
According to the sheriff’s office, the wallet had about $250 inside along with the woman’s driver’s license and credit cards.
“The suspect has not contacted the victim nor anyone at the store to report finding it, which is not only not cool, it’s theft, and it’s against the law,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes this suspect is urged to contact Detective Berganza at 863-499-2400. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
