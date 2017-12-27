Police searching for suspects who robbed a student at gunpoint

More Videos 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business Pause 2:32 911 caller reports finding body of homicide victim 5:25 Bradenton woman's daughter tells 911 her mother is dead 1:40 Investigation disrupts heroin trafficking network in Manatee County 1:22 2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:01 Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:11 SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspects in Miami The Miami Police Department is looking for a pair of men they say kidnapped and robbed a boy walking home from school on Dec. 12, 2017. The Miami Police Department is looking for a pair of men they say kidnapped and robbed a boy walking home from school on Dec. 12, 2017.

