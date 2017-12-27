Human remains discovered in Florida woods

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found in the woods Tuesday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area near 12800 Jayton Avenue in Hudson where human remains had been discovered.
The remains scene was secured overnight until detectives had more light to work and continue the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other information was immediately available.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
