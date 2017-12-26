Passenger tried to bring loaded gun through airport checkpoint, officials say

A passenger tried to bring a loaded gun in a carry on at Orlando International Airport Tuesday morning, causing long delays at checkpoints during the post-Christmas rush, according to the Associated Press.
TSA spokeswoman Tari Koshetz told the AP the passenger was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition. She also said it was the 91st weapons intercepted by TSA officers at the airport in 2017.
Orlando police told local news outlets that the person has a Florida concealed weapons license, but that federal law prohibits passengers from carrying weapons through security checkpoints.
The person, police said, will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law, according to the AP.
The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
