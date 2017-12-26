A passenger tried to bring a loaded gun in a carry-on at Orlando International Airport the day after Christmas, causing delays at security checkpoints, according to the Associated Press.
Crime

Passenger tried to bring loaded gun through airport checkpoint, officials say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 26, 2017 09:08 AM

ORLANDO

A passenger tried to bring a loaded gun in a carry on at Orlando International Airport Tuesday morning, causing long delays at checkpoints during the post-Christmas rush, according to the Associated Press.

TSA spokeswoman Tari Koshetz told the AP the passenger was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition. She also said it was the 91st weapons intercepted by TSA officers at the airport in 2017.

Orlando police told local news outlets that the person has a Florida concealed weapons license, but that federal law prohibits passengers from carrying weapons through security checkpoints.

The person, police said, will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law, according to the AP.

The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

