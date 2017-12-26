The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has its command post setup just outside a small mobile home park along Peachtree Street in Lakeland. The mobile home park is also blocked off with crime scene tape.
Deputies investigating death at mobile home park

December 26, 2017 06:48 AM

Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at a mobile home in Lakeland.

The sheriffs office has its command post setup just outside a small mobile home park along Peachtree Street — the mobile home park also blocked off with crime scene tape.

Residents in the park said a man in his 60s was found dead overnight in his trailer.

Deputies have been going door-to-door, searching for witnesses. Authorities also have been looking for any residents with surveillance video from around 6 p.m. Christmas night.

Another neighbor said he turned video over to investigators that shows one, maybe two people coming and going from the mobile home as many as three times before the man was found dead.

Investigators were also seen early this morning pouring molds in the dirt across the street from the mobile home park, presumably of either footprint or tire tracks that may help them identify a suspect or vehicle involved.

