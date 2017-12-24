Clerk injured when armed gunmen rob Manatee store. They remain on the loose

Two suspects are being sought after a store clerk was struck on the head during an armed robbery Saturday night of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 5201, 33rd St. E., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11 p.m., the two suspects, armed with handguns, entered the store from the south entrance and took an undisclosed amount of cash from an office, the sheriff’s office said.
During the robbery, one employee was struck on the head and treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The first suspect is described by the sheriff’s office as a black male, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot and 180 pounds. Both were wearing black hoodies.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers 866-634-TIPS.
