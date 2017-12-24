Crime

Clerk injured when armed gunmen rob Manatee store. They remain on the loose

Herald staff report

December 24, 2017 09:39 AM

Manatee

Two suspects are being sought after a store clerk was struck on the head during an armed robbery Saturday night of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 5201, 33rd St. E., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 p.m., the two suspects, armed with handguns, entered the store from the south entrance and took an undisclosed amount of cash from an office, the sheriff’s office said.

During the robbery, one employee was struck on the head and treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The first suspect is described by the sheriff’s office as a black male, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot and 180 pounds. Both were wearing black hoodies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers 866-634-TIPS.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures burglars who robbed business

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video