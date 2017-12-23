Kyle Vickers, 30, is charged with armed burglary, grand theft and home invasion.
Sarasota burglar who struck twice, fired shots arrested in Manatee County, deputies say

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 23, 2017 08:41 PM

A man who allegedly fired shots as he broke into two Sarasota homes on Friday has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday.

Kyle Vickers, 30, is charged with armed burglary, grand theft and home invasion. Deputies said they developed probable cause and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Vickers was located by the sheriff’s tactical unit in Manatee County. Manatee deputies also assisted in the arrest.

According to the Sarasota County authorities, Vickers broke into two homes Friday afternoon near the 2700 block of Grand Cayman Street. He reportedly fired shots during the burglaries, but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are still accepting information pertaining to the case. Those with tips are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 861-5800 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095

