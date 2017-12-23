Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 23, 2017 | Bradenton Herald
Crime
December 23, 2017 09:10 AM
UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 23, 2017
Barbara J. Loggins, contempt of court, $7,500 bond
Mario Corona, contempt of court, $2,000 bond
James Edward Fronheiser, DUI, $500 bond
