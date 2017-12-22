‘Paranoid’ man committed two murders, cops say. One victim was unborn

Clearwater police announced Friday evening that an arrest has been made in the murder of Elizabeth Rosado, 30, who was more than three months pregnant with her child.
Rosado was killed on Sunday around 8:19 p.m. in the 1500 block of Scranton Avenue, according to Police Chief Daniel Slaughter. She was traveling in a car with her family when her husband attempted to pass a car in front of them that had come to a stop in the roadway.
As Javier Rosado did so, Charles Groucho Allen Jr. used a “high-powered” rifle to fire shots from the vehicle he was riding in, Slaughter said. One of the bullets struck Elizabeth Rosado in the head, killing her at the scene. Nobody else in the Rosados’ vehicle was injured.
“Mr. Allen was acting extremely paranoid and for some illegitimate reason came to the conclusion that he thought he was being robbed,” Slaughter said.
Allen, 40, is a convicted felon who was released from prison in March after serving a seven-year sentence for cocaine possession, police said. He was still on probation.
Slaughter said there are witness accounts that confirm the details Clearwater police have uncovered. Police located a key witness with direct knowledge of the incident in order to make an arrest at Allen’s place of work Friday.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Mr. Allen is the offender,” Slaughter said.
Allen faces two murder charges because Florida law allows for a second count of murder for killing an unborn child along with the mother.
The investigation continues as the police department searches for the rifle he allegedly used in the crime.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
