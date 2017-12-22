Deputies investigate two residential burglaries. The bandit fired shots as he fled

Deputies are investigating the armed burglary of two Sarasota homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Around 3:22 p.m. Friday, an unidentified white male in his mid-20s, with a thin build wearing a black hoodie jacket and black baseball cap, attempted armed burglaries at two residences. The man was armed with a black handgun, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect reportedly fired shots in the 2700 block of Grand Cayman Street and then fled to the 2600 block of Dueby Street, where a second person reported an armed burglary.
No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
