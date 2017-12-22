Crime

Deputies investigate two residential burglaries. The bandit fired shots as he fled

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 06:24 PM

Deputies are investigating the armed burglary of two Sarasota homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 3:22 p.m. Friday, an unidentified white male in his mid-20s, with a thin build wearing a black hoodie jacket and black baseball cap, attempted armed burglaries at two residences. The man was armed with a black handgun, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect reportedly fired shots in the 2700 block of Grand Cayman Street and then fled to the 2600 block of Dueby Street, where a second person reported an armed burglary.

No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures burglars who robbed business

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video