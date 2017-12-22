Cops looking to ID two men caught on video stealing e-cigarette products

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize two men caught on video stealing e-cigarette products from a Sarasota business.
A report of an alarm activation sent Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies to Roll Your Own Tobacco, 5761 Beneva Road, Sarasota, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrived to find a glass window in the front door smashed and several e-cigarette products were stolen.
Surveillance footage shows two men in the store carrying a suitcase and a backpack while wearing gloves, ski masks and hooded sweatshirts. One of the men wore dark Nike shoes and a sweatshirt with the words “If it ain’t XO then it gotta go” on the back, according to the sheriff’s office.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information on the incident or those involved is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments