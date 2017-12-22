More Videos

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Crime

Cops looking to ID two men caught on video stealing e-cigarette products

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:56 PM

Sarasota

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize two men caught on video stealing e-cigarette products from a Sarasota business.

A report of an alarm activation sent Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies to Roll Your Own Tobacco, 5761 Beneva Road, Sarasota, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to find a glass window in the front door smashed and several e-cigarette products were stolen.

Surveillance footage shows two men in the store carrying a suitcase and a backpack while wearing gloves, ski masks and hooded sweatshirts. One of the men wore dark Nike shoes and a sweatshirt with the words “If it ain’t XO then it gotta go” on the back, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident or those involved is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

