Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy.
Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy. AP
Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy. AP

Crime

Former NBA referee who lost job in betting scandal arrested in Manatee County

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 10:08 AM

Bradenton

A former NBA referee was arrested after a confrontation outside a Bradenton home, according to court documents.

Tim Donaghy, 50, of Sarasota, was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday after deputies say he showed a hammer to a man during an altercation outside the man’s house, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies that Donaghy came to his house looking for his 19-year-old daughter who is a friend of his own daughter. Donaghy believed his daughter was using drugs at the home in the 14000 block of Nighthawk Terrace, according to the affidavit.

Donaghy confronted his daughter in the street in front of the home, but when the man went to ask what was going on, Donaghy held up a hammer and threatened to hit him with it if he came any closer, according to the affidavit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man told deputies he did not know Donaghy before the incident.

Donaghy was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond Tuesday.

Donaghy is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 19. His attorney told TMZ Sports Donaghy did not threaten or assault anyone, but had the hammer for his own protection, insisting he was “just trying to be a good dad.”

He previously spent 13 months in prison for betting on NBA games he officiated, according to ESPN. Donaghy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in wire fraud and transmitting betting information through interstate commerce.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures burglars who robbed business

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video