Latronda Brooks, 45, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for operating a false tax service to steal $300,000 in tax refund checks.
Latronda Brooks, 45, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for operating a false tax service to steal $300,000 in tax refund checks. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Latronda Brooks, 45, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for operating a false tax service to steal $300,000 in tax refund checks. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Palmetto woman sentenced to prison for using false tax service to steal refund checks

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 07:09 PM

A Palmetto woman has been sentenced to prison for operating a false tax service to steal more than $300,000 worth of tax refund checks.

Acting US. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announced Tuesday that Latronda Brooks has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison. Brooks pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft charges June 30.

Prosecutors said Brooks, 45, opened an account at Urban Trust Bank in her name and did business as Magnificent Tax Services, which she used to deposit more than $300,000 in fraudulent tax refund checks.

According to court documents, the checks were falsely endorsed with taxpayer signatures and deposited into her account via a falsely endorsed permission form.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brooks used the money for personal expenditures and to pay others who were involved in the fraud scheme. She didn’t provide any funds to the taxpayers, prosecutors said.

In addition to prison time, Brooks has been ordered to pay $327,521 in restitution. The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation unit and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures burglars who robbed business

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video