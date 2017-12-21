Crime

Pawn shop owner guns down would-be robber, cops say

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:35 PM

The owner of a Tampa pawn shop shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store, authorities said.

The shooting occurred before 2 p.m. Thursday at City Pawn, 3901 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.

The slain assailant has been identified as 20-year-old Eric Jerome Norton. The pawn shop’s owner, Arthur Divi, 41, told police Norton hopped the counter and pointed two guns at him. Divi reacted by shooting him.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that an unidentified adult male was attempting to rob the pawn shop and was shot by a clerk,” the Tampa Police Department said in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Divi cooperated with law enforcement and has not been charged.

No further information was immediately available.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures burglars who robbed business

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who were caught on video after they broke into Roll Your Own Tobacco, a business on Beneva Road.

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

View More Video