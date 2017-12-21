Pawn shop owner guns down would-be robber, cops say

The owner of a Tampa pawn shop shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store, authorities said.
The shooting occurred before 2 p.m. Thursday at City Pawn, 3901 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.
The slain assailant has been identified as 20-year-old Eric Jerome Norton. The pawn shop’s owner, Arthur Divi, 41, told police Norton hopped the counter and pointed two guns at him. Divi reacted by shooting him.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that an unidentified adult male was attempting to rob the pawn shop and was shot by a clerk,” the Tampa Police Department said in a statement.
Never miss a local story.
Divi cooperated with law enforcement and has not been charged.
No further information was immediately available.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments