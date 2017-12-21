$5,000 reward offered for information on slaying of man found dead in the woods

A month after a 42-year-old man’s body was found in the woods, officials are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Jose Barajas-Santibanez’s body was found Nov. 20 in the woods near the 5600 block of Verna Bethany Road in Myakka City. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy the next day.
The body had trauma to the upper body, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced a $5,000 reward is available from the Gold Star Club when the person responsible is arrested.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Moss at 941-747-3011 ext. 2162 or the Crime Stopper anonymous tip line at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).
Barajas-Santibanez was last seen alive in the 1600 block of 23rd Street East in Bradenton on Nov. 13. His vehicle, a maroon Ford Sport Trac, was later found abandoned in Palmetto.
He was reported missing by his daughter on Nov. 15, who became concerned when he didn’t come home the day before.
The investigation is ongoing.
