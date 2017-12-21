Florida couple found dead in what police call possible murder-suicide

Police called to check on a Florida couple instead found the scene of what they believe was a murder-suicide, according to reports.
Riviera Beach Police found Holly Given, 26, and Richard Bater-Timilty, 27, dead in their apartment in the 1200 block of Surf Road on Singer Island on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release.
It’s believed Bater-Timilty shot Given and then turned the gun on himself, police said.
Bater-Timilty’s mother, Lisa Martinez, went to the apartment around 3 p.m. Wednesday after her son didn’t show up for work and she couldn’t get in touch with him or Given, according to WFLX FOX 29.
Martinez told WFLX the couple met at work and had known each other for more than a year and Given had moved in with him.
A Facebook page that the Palm Beach Post reports belonged to Given indicated she and Bater-Timilty, who goes by Travis on his Facebook account, started their relationship on Oct. 20.
It was the same day Bater-Timilty filed for divorce, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Neighbors told police they heard two “pops” around midnight from the apartment.
Officials have not indicated what the motive may have been.
Police said they do not have a history of domestic calls involving Given and Bater-Timilty.
A neighbor, however, told the Palm Beach Post that just days before the couple’s bodies were found, she saw Given running up and down the stairs carrying things to her car.
Bater-Timilty’s parents told WFLX they are “heartbroken” and feel as though they’re in a bad dream and haven’t woken up.
The investigation is ongoing.
