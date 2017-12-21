Woman who took four children to Alabama denied bond reduction in home invasion case

A Bradenton woman who left the state with her four children in September, sparking an Amber Alert, will remain in jail over the holidays.
Jaima Gadeaun, 41, has been in the Manatee County jail since Oct. 2, jail records show.
On Sept. 15, an Amber Alert was issued for her four children after they were reported missing by their grandmother, who had temporary custody of them. Nearly a week later, the children were found safe in an Eufaula, Ala., hotel with their mother.
Gadeaun was arrested in Alabama and extradited to Florida. She was charged with interference with custody, a third-degree felony, in connection with the incident.
Never miss a local story.
Thursday, Gadeaun appeared via video conference from the jail before 12th District Circuit Court Judge Brian Iten to address a different case — a July 5 home invasion that turned violent.
She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, something she can’t afford to pay, on a charge of home invasion with a weapon, Gadeaun’s attorney William Shaffer said.
Shaffer filed a motion on Dec. 12 to reduce Gadeaun’s bond to $25,000.
Her husband, Joseph Gadeaun, briefly addressed the court during Thursday’s hearing. He told the judge Jaima is a good woman and a good wife, adding he wants to get the children back and be a family again, he said.
Gadeaun’s children are currently being sheltered at an undisclosed location.
Joseph Gadeaun also told the court he does not want to testify against his wife in the home invasion case.
Judge Iten denied the request for the change in bond, citing the “serious allegations” involved in the case. It’s the second time a bond reduction has been denied in the case.
The charge stems from the July 5 incident, when Gadeaun and Ramin Fard went into her then-estranged husband’s Parrish home, struck him in the head and stole a firearm, phones, an iPad, money and a vehicle, according to court documents.
Video surveillance showed Gadeaun and the man enter the home around 4:16 a.m., according to court documents.
She sustained a gunshot wound to her hand and leg in the incident as they drove away. The man who shot at her and Fard, Corderro McNeil, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McNeil lived in the home with Joseph at the time.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments