Jahmari McCray, 18, of Bartow, who was wanted on attempted murder charges for shooting a woman at a Winter Haven gas station earlier this month has been captured, Polk County deputies said.
Crime

Man charged with randomly shooting woman at gas station

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 10:33 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:19 PM

POLK COUNTY

Polk County deputies have arrested the man they say randomly shot a 62-year-old woman earlier this month.

Jahmari McCray, 18, was arrested Wednesday after being sought by law enforcement since the Dec. 10 shooting at a Circle K gas station.

McCray was found in the Gordonville-Bartow area and is being held at the Polk County Jail. He is facing several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public

According to detectives, the woman was sitting in her car on Dec. 10 at the gas station on Spirit Lake Road when McCray randomly shot her. There was no evidence of a robbery and a motive for the shooting remains unclear, detectives have said. The woman is recovering from her injuries.

Deputies aid McCray has been at the jail on three prior occasions on burglary, grand theft, petit theft and narcotics charges.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

