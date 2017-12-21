Waitress ‘who always had a smile on her face’ killed in Florida murder-suicide

A Coral Shores High School grad and popular waitress at a busy Islamorada restaurant was shot to death by her boyfriend early Wednesday morning inside their Riviera Beach apartment in Palm Beach County in what police there are calling a murder-suicide.
Richard Bater-Timilty, 27, fatally shot Holly Given, 26, before turning the gun on himself, said Rose Anne Brown, public information officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department.
“He shot her, then he shot himself,” Brown said Wednesday night.
Neighbors in the couple’s apartment complex in the 1200 block of Surf Road on Singer Island, a barrier island in between the Intracoastal and the ocean, told police they heard a “pop” around midnight Wednesday, Brown said.
Never miss a local story.
Police went to the apartment around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon to conduct a welfare check and found Given and Bater-Timilty dead inside, Brown said. She said police had never responded to a domestic call to their home in the past.
News of Given’s death came as a shock to those who knew her.
John Bedell, owner of City Hall Cafe & Grille, the popular mile marker 88.5 restaurant where Given worked on and off since she was in high school, called her “a light, a human light.”
“She loved everyone,” Bedell said. Even though she moved out of the Keys, Bedell said Given would pick up shifts at City Hall whenever she came back into town to visit family and friends, which was often.
“She always had a smile on her face.” Bedell said. “Nothing ever bothered her. If it did, she never showed it.”
This is a developing story.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments