They put a skimmer in a gas pump. But security camera caught them

Police believe the diligence of employees and quality security footage at a Longboat Key gas station just prevented anyone from being a victim of credit card theft.
Lt. Robert Bourque of Longboat Key police said employees of an Mobil gas station on Gulf of Mexico Drive discovered a card skimmer in one of their pumps on the morning of Nov. 30.
When police checked the surveillance footage, they saw what Bourque called one of the best pieces of surveillance footage he has ever seen.
“The video is outstanding,” Bourque said.
Because employees found the skimmer so quickly, police don’t believe there were any victims.
Police said based on the footage, they believe two men drove up to the gas station in a newer model Lexus crossover and inserted a credit card skimmer into one of the pumps.
“These pumps use a particular bolt to hold them closed,” Bourque said. “When they got here, they got out with the drill in hand.”
He said the men were able to open the pump, peel back the seal tape, install the skimmer, and close everything up in about a minute and a half. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Bourque praised the gas station for checking their pumps when they open and when they close at night, and for their quality security footage.
“It’s just a huge help and gives us a starting point for who and what we’re looking for. Then we can spread information out,” Bourque said. “Kudos to the gas station for doing such a good job.”
Since the footage is so clear, police are hoping someone can identify the men in the stills.
“They aren’t just doing this in Longboat Key, they’re likely traveling the whole state... We’re just one of the stops,” Bourque said.
Anyone with information can call Longboat Key police at 941-316-1973 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
