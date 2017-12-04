Sarasota police are looking to speak with this man and woman who they believe were in the area of the Hollywood 20 parking garage where shots were fired early Friday. They are not wanted by law enforcement, but police would like to speak with them.
Crime

Police search for man, woman who may have info on gunfire

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 01:03 PM

Sarasota

Sarasota police are looking to identify and speak with a man and woman who they believe were in the area where shots were fired early Friday.

A man and woman seen in surveillance photos were near the Hollywood 20 parking garage, 1991 Main Street, when shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Sarasota Police Department reports.

Security at the property called police after hearing the gunshots and found three shell casings on the west side of the parking garage, according to police. The casings, which were collected as evidence, were about 100 yards north of the Old School Bar.

Police believe the man and woman left in separate vehicles. Cameras in the area could not get a clear picture of the license plates.

While they are not wanted by police, investigators would like to speak with them about the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Tom Shanafelt at 941-954-7089 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

