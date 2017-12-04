Officer struck by vehicle out of hospital. Investigator looking to speak with man

Officials are looking to speak with a 19-year-old about an incident Saturday where a vehicle struck a police officer during an investigation and took off, according to reports.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist Dade City police on a suspicious vehicle investigation that may have involved drugs Saturday night. Spectrum Bay News 9 reports the vehicle, a gray 4-door sedan, was stopped in the 14000 block of State Street.
But the vehicle took off when Dade City Police Officer Kevin Burns tried to approach the vehicle from the front as Officer Miguel Velez pulled in behind it, according to officials.
The driver struck Officer Burns, 38, with the vehicle and continued to drive away, according to the sheriff’s office.
Velez, fearing for his fellow officer’s safety, fired several shots at the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. It was unclear if any of the shots struck the vehicle or the driver.
Burns was taken to the hospital and has since been released and doing “much better than he was,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Burns has been with the department 13 years and recently become a K-9 officer, according to police.
Police said they are looking for a gray 2018 Nissan Altima. The vehicle was a rental, with Florida tag 770 YRV that is owned by the Hertz Corp. It was reported stolen Nov. 6, according to Bay News 9.
The vehicle struck another vehicle as it continued to flee the scene and may have dark blue paint on it, as well as some damage to the driver’s side, police said.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the hit-and-run and the officer-involved shooting, according to ABC Action News.
Officials said in a news conference they believe 19-year-old Devyne Fields may have more information about the driver and why they drove away. Officals have called him a person of interest.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective George Richardson at 352-521-1495 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8477.
Dade City police encouraged the driver to come forward.
Officer Velez was placed on administrative leave while officials investigate the shooting, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
