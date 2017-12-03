Checkers robbed Sunday by man claiming to be armed

The Checkers restaurant at 8357 Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County was robbed early Sunday by a man claiming to be armed.
A male wearing black clothing did not reveal a weapon but implied he had one, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect took an undetermined amount of money and ran out of the restaurant at 1 a.m., the release states.
No one was injured during the robbery, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
