Manhunt underway for 19-year-old involved in hit-and-run that left one officer hospitalized

Herald staff report

December 03, 2017 11:45 AM

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in Dade City.

The person of interest has been identified as Devyne Fields, 19.

Around 10 p.m., a Dade City police officer was intentionally struck as he approached a gray, four-door sedan during a traffic stop, according to the PCSO Facebook account.

Officer Kevin Burns, 38, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to BayNews9. Officer Miguel Velez, who fired his gun at the suspect’s car as it fled, has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective George Richardson at 352-521-1495 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

