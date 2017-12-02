Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Arrested
Gina Nelson
04/19/1988
Wanted for Violation of drug court
Wanted
John Bartholow
07/30/1979
Wanted for sale or possession with intent and contempt of court
Wanted
Shaun Ortiz
01/28/1985
Wanted for violation of probation robbery
Wanted
Elisha Harms
04/24/1993
Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card
Wanted
Terrance Green
06/05/1992
Wanted for violation of probation – grand theft
Wanted
Ronell Green
12/24/1971
Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana
Wanted
Judy Germain
9/27/1975
Wanted for burglary and contempt of court
Wanted
Lawrence E. Graham
12/19/1968
Wanted for aggravated battery with deadly weapon
Wanted
Joseph D. Capozzi
11/10/1997
Wanted for armed home invasion robbery
New
Omar Simmons
7/13/1982
Wanted for attempted murder
New
Caleb Hatfield
9/11/1991
Wanted for violation of probation
Comments