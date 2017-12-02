Caleb Hatfield
Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

December 02, 2017 02:58 PM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Arrested

Gina Nelson

04/19/1988

Wanted for Violation of drug court

Wanted

John Bartholow

07/30/1979

Wanted for sale or possession with intent and contempt of court

Wanted

Shaun Ortiz

01/28/1985

Wanted for violation of probation robbery

Wanted

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993

Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Terrance Green

06/05/1992

Wanted for violation of probation – grand theft

Wanted

Ronell Green

12/24/1971

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana

Wanted

Judy Germain

9/27/1975

Wanted for burglary and contempt of court

Wanted

Lawrence E. Graham

12/19/1968

Wanted for aggravated battery with deadly weapon

Wanted

Joseph D. Capozzi

11/10/1997

Wanted for armed home invasion robbery

New

Omar Simmons

7/13/1982

Wanted for attempted murder

New

Caleb Hatfield

9/11/1991

Wanted for violation of probation

