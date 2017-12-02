Crime

Deputies looking for person responsible for stabbing a man in a parking lot

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 02, 2017 11:17 AM

Manatee

A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after a fight in a parking lot escalated to a stabbing and deputies are searching for the person responsible, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were on an unrelated call when they learned that a fight and possible stabbing occurred Saturday around 1:30 a.m. at LaJula Bar, 5645 15th St. E., according to the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived, deputies found a 24-year-old man with a laceration on his arm on the side of the road near the intersection. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

