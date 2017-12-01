Tipster in Seminole Heights homicides just wanted to do the right thing. She’ll get a $110,000 thank-you

The general manager of a Tampa McDonald’s whose tip led to the arrest of the suspected Seminole Heights serial killer is set receive the entire $110,000 reward, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Police Chief Brian Dugan announced Friday.
On Tuesday, Delonda Walker approached a Tampa police officer to report that co-worker Howell Donaldson III had given her a food bag with a gun inside. Donaldson had also told her he was planned on leaving the state.
As a result, Tampa police questioned Donaldson for several hours before ultimately arresting him and charging him with four counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.
Walker was not present at a press conference called on Friday afternoon, choosing to remain private.
“Cities are made up of individuals and cities are made up of citizens. I do what I do because I am hired to do it. These folks do what they do because that is there job,” Buckhorn said. “But when everyday citizens stand up and do the right thing in the face of terror, sheer terror, and do it not expecting to be thanked, not expecting a reward, not wanting any acknowledgment but they do it because they know it’s the right thing to do, and that is exactly what happened here.”
The mayor said the suspected killer would not be in custody if it weren’t for Walker’s courage.
“When faced with that choice that all of us will be faced with at some point in our life, the choice to do something out of the ordinary. ... This woman made the right choice, and today we are a safer community because Ms. Walker did the right thing,” Buckhorn said.
Walker does not want any attention, he added.
“She is what’s right about this city and the people that live here,” Buckhorn said.
Buckhorn relayed Walker’s request that her privacy be respected and read a statement on her behalf.
“I went to work on Tuesday intended to serve customers and do my job. The day turned out very differently,” Buckhorn read from her statement. “When confronted with this situation, I wanted to do the right thing, and I reached out to a nearby police officer. Receiving a reward never entered my mind.
“Looking back. I am grateful to know I was helpful in assisting law enforcement. I hope you can understand that out of respect for the continuing investigations as well as the victims and their families, I will not be answering questions.”
Buckhorn concluded by adding that Walker’s actions had spoken volumes, so her voice was not needed.
“Delonda Walker made us proud that day,” he said.
The reward included money promised by Crimestoppers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the ATF, FBI, the Southeast Seminole Heights, Old Seminole Civic Association, a Brew Bus fundraiser throught Rise Tampa, Rise Tampa, Richard Gonzmart of the Colombia Restaurant Group and David Straz of the Straz Center.
“She will receive all $110,000. The reward that was put up, she will receive every penny of that,” Dugan said.
On Thursday, Gonzmart stopped by the McDonald’s restaurant to personally thank Walker, getting emotional as he did.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
