Crime

Man charged with stabbing sleeping man at gas station

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 01, 2017 01:52 PM

MANATEE

A North Port man was arrested and faces a charge of attempted murder after deputies said he stabbed another man last month at a Bradenton gas station.

Omar Simmons, 35, was arrested after deputies say he stabbed Matthew Frymier on the night of Nov. 14 at a Marathon Gas Station at 5942 14th St. W.

Frymier was sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in front of the gas station when, according to a witness, he was stabbed by a person who was in the front seat of the vehicle. At the time, the suspect fled the scene and Frymier fell out of the vehicle with stab wounds, deputies said. He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-threatening injuries.

Simmons was booked into Sarasota County Jail.

