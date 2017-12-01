Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Police Chief Brian Dugan announced Friday afternoon that Delonda Walker will receive all $110,000 of the reward money offered for an arrest in the murders.
McDonald’s employee to receive all reward money for tip leading to Seminole Heights arrest

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 01, 2017 01:25 PM

The McDonald’s employee who gave police a tip that led to an arrest in the Seminole Heights killings will receive the entire amount of reward money, officials said Friday.

In a press conference, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the woman who provided the tip, Delonda Walker, will receive the entire $110,00 reward.

“She will receive every penny of that,” Dugan said.

However, he cautioned, because the funds were pooled from multiple sources, it could take time for her to see all of the money.

Funds for the reward came from Crime Stoppers, ATF, FBI, FLDE along with several community groups and from fundraisers, Dugan said.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn read a statement from Walker at the press conference.

“I went to work on Tuesday intending to serve customers and to do my job. The day turned out very differently. When confronted with this situation, I wanted to do the right thing and I reached out to a nearby police officer. Receiving a reward never entered my mind. Looking back, I’m grateful to know I was helpful in assisting law enforcement,” Buckhorn read from Walker’s statement. “But please know I appreciate the well wishes and the kind words of our community.”

“She doesn’t want any attention. If there was no reward, she would have made the same decision. She is what’s right about this city,” Buckhorn said.

Tuesday, police arrested Howell Donaldson III, 24, on charges of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Walker tipped off police that Donaldson had been in the Ybor City McDonald’s with a gun in a bag earlier that day. Police were able to find the gun and later arrested Donaldson.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

