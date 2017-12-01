Deputies have arrested three men in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred over the last month across Manatee County. David Schwerha, 28 (above) Christopher Dumont, 27, and Christopher Lembachner, 21, are all facing multiple counts of burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards, deputies said.
Deputies have arrested three men in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred over the last month across Manatee County. David Schwerha, 28 (above) Christopher Dumont, 27, and Christopher Lembachner, 21, are all facing multiple counts of burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards, deputies said. Courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies have arrested three men in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred over the last month across Manatee County. David Schwerha, 28 (above) Christopher Dumont, 27, and Christopher Lembachner, 21, are all facing multiple counts of burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards, deputies said. Courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Three men responsible for at least 30 vehicle burglaries, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 01, 2017 11:28 AM

MANATEE

Deputies have arrested three men in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries around Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The group, in total, committed around 30 vehicle burglaries over the past month, deputies said. Most of the burglaries occurred in the east and north regions of the county.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to Lexington Drive in Parrish regarding a suspicious man looking inside vehicles with a flashlight. When law enforcement responded, they found a David Schwerha, 28, in possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested.

A subsequent investigation led detectives to also arrest Christoper Dumont, 27, and Christopher Lemrachner, 21. All three men are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The men, deputies said, stole credit cards in some of the vehicle burglaries and used them to purchase items at area stores.

“The majority of the vehicles were unlocked,” deputies said. “so it’s imperative for residents to lock (their) vehicles and remove all valuables.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

    While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department.

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 0:04

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart
Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested
Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

View More Video