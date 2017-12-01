Three men responsible for at least 30 vehicle burglaries, cops say

Deputies have arrested three men in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries around Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The group, in total, committed around 30 vehicle burglaries over the past month, deputies said. Most of the burglaries occurred in the east and north regions of the county.
On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to Lexington Drive in Parrish regarding a suspicious man looking inside vehicles with a flashlight. When law enforcement responded, they found a David Schwerha, 28, in possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested.
A subsequent investigation led detectives to also arrest Christoper Dumont, 27, and Christopher Lemrachner, 21. All three men are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards.
Never miss a local story.
The men, deputies said, stole credit cards in some of the vehicle burglaries and used them to purchase items at area stores.
“The majority of the vehicles were unlocked,” deputies said. “so it’s imperative for residents to lock (their) vehicles and remove all valuables.”
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments