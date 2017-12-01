Sarasota doctor agrees to pay almost $2 million for unnecessary ultrasound tests

A Sarasota doctor will pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that he performed “medically unnecessary” ultrasounds.
Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announced the resolution Friday morning. The government accused Dr. Arthur S. Portnow of submitting false claims to Medicare to perform the tests between August 2009 and August 2017.
Muldrow said he falsified patient records in order to do so and received “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from the unnecessary procedures, including various ultrasounds and echocardiograms.
“Fraudulently billing the government for medically unnecessary tests deprives federal health care programs, like Medicare, of valuable resources,” said Muldrow. “This settlement is evidence that our office will continue to pursue those who seek to unlawfully exploit our nation’s federal health care programs at the expense of patients and the Federal Treasury.”
Portnow, whose office is in the 5500 block of Marquesas Circle, Sarasota, must pay a $1.95 million settlement and enter an integrity agreement with the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Physicians who seek to boost their profits by charging taxpayers and patients for medically unnecessary tests will be thoroughly investigated,” said Special Agent in Charge Shimon R. Richmond of the U.S. Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General. “Working in coordination with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue health care professionals who threaten the integrity of Federal health care programs.”
According to Muldrow, the lawsuit against Portnow was filed by a former employee of his practice, who has maintained whisteblower status under the False Claims Act. She stands to earn about $350,000 from the settlement.
Muldrow urges anyone who experiences signs of fraud or other abuse to report the suspicious activity to the Department of Health and Human Services at 800-HHS-TIPS.
