Tipster ‘made us whole again,’ says father of Seminole Heights victim

The families of Seminole Heights victims expressed their thanks in person to the woman who tipped off police, leading to an arrest in the 51-day investigation.
Monica Hoffa, 32, was the second victim killed in a string of four slayings that shook the Seminole Heights community. Thursday evening, her relatives paid a visit to Delonda Walker, a manager at an Ybor City McDonald’s.
Walker alerted police when 24-year-old Howell “Trai” Donaldson III, an employee at the restaurant, reportedly handed her a bag containing what police say is the same gun used to kill the four people.
At the time of the arrest, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said it was just the information they needed. Police say Donaldson has admitted that the gun belonged to him.
“She has no idea just how much of a relief this is,” Hoffa's father, Kenny Hoffa told Spectrum Bay News 9. “She took all of that worry that was out there away and she made us whole again.”
The meeting between Walker and Hoffa’s family was a tearful exchange.
“I thanked her for being so brave and coming forward,” said Yury Gutierrez, Hoffa's cousin. “You know, words can't explain or express the gratitude that we have for her doing what many others wouldn't dare to do.”
Family members said that if Walker hadn’t spoken up about what she saw, the killer might have never been caught.
“We’re just thankful to God. We know it was God’s intervention that brought all of this together, otherwise, it wouldn’t have happened.”
The family of Anthony Naiboa, an autistic 20-year-old man who was the third murder victim, also visited Walker on Thursday, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
When Walker met with Naiboa’s family, she told them Donaldson was “weird,” because he never spoke to any employees besides her.
"We hugged her and told her she is our hero," said Casimar Naiboa, Anthony’s father, but she’s not running into the limelight, he added.
Walker released a written statement Wednesday. She said she is “overwhelmed and surprised” by the events. Casimar said Walker told him she was unaware that the tip had anything to do with the Seminole Heights killer until media personnel arrived at her McDonald’s hours later.
"She did such a good thing," said Casimar. "But she said it still hasn’t sunk in yet."
Donaldson faces four murder charges and is being held without bond. He made his first court appearance Thursday and is scheduled to appear again 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
