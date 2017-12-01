Crime

Man, woman shot in Oneco

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 01, 2017 09:30 AM

Oneco

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired in Oneco Thursday night.

Deputies patrolling the area heard gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the shooting scene in the 1000 block of 61st Avenue Terrace East within several minutes. They then received a call that an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital, Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crimes Stopper s at 866-634-TIPS.

