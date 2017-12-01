‘I want you to be my sex slave,’ he told her. He was her high school teacher.

A Broward County English teacher was suspended after officials said he had a sexual relationship with a student, records show.
According to an administrative complaint, 53-year-old Dirk Hilyard of Davie is accused of having sex and exchanging sexual text messages with a female student, kissing and holding her hand in public, as well as spending the night with her at a Naples hotel during the 2015-2016 school year. The teen’s age was not reported.
The Hollywood Hills High School teacher was suspended earlier this month. On Monday, the Broward County School Board will discuss the matter. Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has recommended that Hilyard be fired, records show.
High school English teacher Hilyard, hired in 1987, is accused of taking the unidentified teen to a townhouse after school at least five times to have oral sex, the complaint said.
Never miss a local story.
The teacher is accused of privately chatting with the girl on Twitter and Facebook and exchanging “graphic sexual” content, records detailed.
In January 2016, officials said Hilyard and the girl drove to Naples for the weekend to attend a soccer tournament. Both ultimately shared a room at the Red Roof Inn, the complaint said, adding that the teacher and student “engaged in kissing and holding hands while out in public.”
Later that month, officials said, Hilyard was seen picking up the girl in his car after school. According to the complaint, Hilyard asked the teen to “keep the relationship a secret.”
In February 2016, the teen skipped class and sat behind Hilyard’s desk, where they were seen passing each other notes. Though Hilyard threw away the notes, students picked them up from the trash.
“I want you to be my sex slave, call me sir or daddy,” said the first note, in Hilyard’s handwriting, according to the administrative complaint.
The second note — written in the teen’s handwriting — said: “whatever you want daddy.”
Several times during the year, Hilyard was seen entering his classroom, with the lights off. The teen entered right behind him. The doors always were locked.
In one instance, Hilyard “fluffed the bottom of her skirt” as she exited the dark classroom, the complaint said.
Broward County Public Schools would not comment but said the matter was under investigation.
Hilyard has not been arrested, according to Hollywood Police.
It’s not Hilyard’s first complaint from a female student. In 1995, a teen said Hilyard “grabbed and /or touched her in a way she perceived as being offensive. Hilyard was issued a directive to “use better judgment and to cease and desist with any type of story or metaphor that has sexual connotations,” according to the report.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments