Two men charged with selling meth to undercover detectives

Two Sarasota men are charged with selling methamphetamine to undercover detectives on numerous occasions.
Samuel Stringer, 24, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic equipment. Stringer is being held on bonds totaling $24,500.
Jeffrey Hookeleomana Justin Chung, 34, was already in jail on Nov. 21 when he was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine. Chung, who was in jail on a violation of probation charge, is being held without bond.
Stringer was arrested at home and was in possession of ammunition, narcotics and drug paraphernalia when deputies took him into custody leading to his additional charges. Suspected heroin was also found and was sent to be tested.
Never miss a local story.
Detectives with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into Stinger in September after being told by a confidential informant that Stinger was selling pills and methamphetamine.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments