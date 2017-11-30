Robber snatches man’s paycheck off counter in Florida Walmart, beats him and flees store, police say

While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department.
The incident occurred around 4:49 pm. at a Walmart located at 2677 Roosevelt Blvd, police said.
As the man was being given his money, an unidentified man, who was loitering behind him, snatched the money off the counter and ran out of the store. The man chased the robber outside and was beaten by the unidentified man who then fled in a white van, police said.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect is described to have a beard, and was last seen wearing a a dark colored T-shirt with green pants. He was with a woman who had left the store prior to the robbery, police said.
The woman has blonde hair and was wearing all black clothing. There were several witnesses that saw the battery outside of the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Norris Clas at the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments