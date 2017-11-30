Robber snatches man’s paycheck off counter in Florida Walmart, beats him and flees store, police say

More Videos 1:11 Accused serial killer makes first court appearance in Tampa Pause 0:04 Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 3:45 Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 1:22 2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 0:48 Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 1:32 Business partners open Coastal Life Design & Marketplace 1:01 Shoppers evacuated from Arlington, Texas mall in aftermath of shooting 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 1:02 Will Steve Spurrier coach again? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department. While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department. Largo Police Department

While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department. Largo Police Department