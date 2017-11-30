Florida man fatally shoots twin of his sibling’s accused killer, cops say

Just months after his brother was shot dead outside a Boynton Beach store, Samuel Barber III fatally shot the twin of his sibling’s accused killer on Wednesday, according to police.
Barber, 33, told police he shot and killed 40-year-old Kunta Riddick – the twin of Kelcey Riddick, who is accused of killing Barber’s brother back in September –in self-defense, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Samantha Barber, Samuel Barber's sister, insists her brother shot Kunta Riddick in self defense. They all grew up together. "Nobody wins." pic.twitter.com/aqGSBMWHdw— Olivia Hitchcock (@ohitchcock) November 30, 2017
Barber shot Riddick at point-blank range in the back and face while Riddick was on the ground. The shooting occurred outside of Barber’s mother’s home, the Post reported.
After the shooting, Barber drove to the Boynton Beach police headquarters and was detained for questioning.
Hours later, he was arrested on a second-degree murder charge due to “the fact that Barber arrived at a residence that Riddick was visiting, had an opportunity to avoid confrontation with Riddick by leaving the scene and the inconsistencies with Barber’s story and that of the evidence presented on the scene,” the arrest report states.
Derrick Barber, Samuel Barber’s brother, was shot and killed on Sept. 4 by Kunta Riddick’s twin, Kelcey, according to police. Derrick and Kunta started seeing the same woman, and got into a confrontation about it. The argument ended with Kelcey fatally shooting Derrick, police say.
Then on Wednesday, a neighbor of Barber’s mother said she was hanging out with Riddick in her home when he became increasingly anxious and went to leave through to the back door to get to his car, the Post reported. But when he did, he ran into Barber.
“What the (expletive) are you doing here?” Barber said he told Riddick when Riddick walked out of the home. Barber had been talking with his mother outside.
“What the (expletive) is it to you?” Riddick reportedly responded.
The neighbor told the Post that Barber brought Riddick to the ground and that she and Barber’s mother tried to pull the men apart. But Riddick reportedly reached for a 2-by-4 with a nail sticking out of it and Barber reached for the gun in his waistband. Witnesses gave police conflicting statements as to who reached for a weapon first, or whether Riddick reached for one at all.
What is known is that shortly before 5 p.m. Barber shot Riddick at point-blank range, killing him before rescue crews could save him, police said.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
