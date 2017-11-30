Justin Bieber’s bodyguard arrested in Miami-Dade crash that injured 2 cops

For the second straight day, a Miami-Dade officer has been injured after another car rear-ended a police cruiser.
Thursday morning’s crash ended in an arrest — and the driver taken into custody is the bodyguard for one of the world’s biggest pop stars.
Michael “Mikey” Arana, 32, the head of security for singer Justin Bieber, was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of a crash and a count of driving under the influence.
Miami-Dade police said that two officers were involved in the early morning crash in West Kendall. The officers were taken to a hospital and are recovering at home.
Arana was featured in the 2016 documentary Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower and is part of a beefed-up security presence for the pop star in recent years, according to a 2016 Rolling Stone story.
“Being a security guard you need to be a leader, you need to take control of situations and understand how to communicate,” Arana says as he walks with Bieber in a trailer for the movie.
Kendall Drive from Southwest 152nd to 157th avenues was shut down early Thursday morning. According to Miami Herald news partner CBS4, a Miami-Dade police car had severe rear damage.
Thankfully, both of our officers involved in the crash earlier this morning have been discharged from the hospital and continue to recover at home. The driver of the vehicle that struck them has been arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/IjSetcjr2s— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 30, 2017
Arana has had two previous run-ins with the law in Miami-Dade—two disorderly conduct arrests in 2007 and 2013. In the 2013 incident TMZ reported that Arana got “into a fighting stance” while arguing with police officers and questioning why his friend, Hugo Hesny, had been arrested. In both cases the charges were eventually dismissed.
Thursday’s police crash was the second in two days.
On Wednesday, a Miami-Dade police car was hit in North Miami and a woman had to be rescued from her burning car. The officer, who was stopped at a red light at Biscayne Boulevard at 135th Street, suffered minor injuries, and helped rescue the driver who hit his cruiser.
The identity of that driver and what led to her rear-ending the officer’s car have not been released.
