Deputy shoots screwdriver-wielding man, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 08:02 AM

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a sheriff’s deputy him during a confrontation in Hillsborough County Wednesday night, according to reports.

Babak Payrow, 35, was shot after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says he approached a deputy while wielding a 10-inch screwdriver, according to WFLA News Channel 8.

Deputy David Cloud was near Bushy Creek Drive Wednesday night when he noticed and began to follow a suspicious person on foot, later identified as Payrow, WFLA reported.

When Cloud tried to talk to Payrow, Payrow turned around and started aggressively moving toward the deputy, according to ABC Action News.

Despite orders to get back, Payrow continued to approach Cloud and pulled a 10-inch screwdriver out of his bag. In fear for his life, Cloud shot Payrow at least once, according to WTSP.

Payrow was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Charges are pending.

According to WTSP, Payrow has a record of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and resisting arrest charges.

The deputy was not injured in the incident and was placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

