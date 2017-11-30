Ex-college student gets 7 years prison for killing federal agent in Miami car crash

More Videos 0:53 Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings Pause 3:32 Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 2:10 Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 0:10 Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:34 Police lock down neighborhood after possible serial killer shoots man to death 0:48 Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 1:22 One of the deadliest hurricane seasons 3:45 Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run Jordana Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Homeland Security special agent Scott McGuire in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach in Jan. of 2016. Rosales was also convicted of injuring another special agent that was not identified in court. Jordana Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Homeland Security special agent Scott McGuire in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach in Jan. of 2016. Rosales was also convicted of injuring another special agent that was not identified in court. Justin Azpiazu

