Crime

Officials investigate deputy-involved shooting

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 02:39 PM

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the county, according to reports.

A suspect was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

The deputy was not injured in the incident, ABC Action News reported.

The shooting occurred at a housing development that is under construction in the The Reserve at Pradera off Balm Riverview Road, according to Bay News 9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional information has not yet been released.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

    After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun.

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings
Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail
Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case 8:18

Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case

View More Video