Officials investigate deputy-involved shooting

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the county, according to reports.
A suspect was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The deputy was not injured in the incident, ABC Action News reported.
The shooting occurred at a housing development that is under construction in the The Reserve at Pradera off Balm Riverview Road, according to Bay News 9.
Additional information has not yet been released.
