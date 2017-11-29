Crime

A woman found peeing in public had an appropriate thing to say to a cop

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 29, 2017 11:00 AM

A Tampa woman was jailed Thanksgiving morning after police said they caught her urinating in the bushes of a driveway off Duval Street in Key West.

“I’m drunk and pissed off,” Sofia Wunsch, 46, reportedly said to officers during her arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Wunsch, whose jail information says she is a manager in Key West, caught the attention of a passerby who called police to report that she was driving drunk near the Edward B. Knight Pier on White Street in a black Volkswagen.

The man tried following her and later said he was so outraged by her behavior on the holiday that he would pursue charges of public indecency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“She got out of her car and began stumbling around and [he] lost sight of her,” according to the police incident report.

Officers arrived to find a woman, later identified as Wunsch, squatting near the driveway of 1020 Duval St., which is a scooter rental business, and urinating “in plain view and in public.”

The time was about 9:16 a.m. Thanksgiving.

Wunsch was visibly impaired and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages, police said.

“When I asked her why she was urinating out in public, she slurringly questioned if that was bad,” wrote Officer Gustavo Medina. “She then agreed it was not a good idea.”

Wunsch was released from the Stock Island Detention Center on Thursday evening without having to post a bond.

More Videos

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral 0:43

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

Pause
16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 0:50

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 1:52

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Police released surveillance video of a man who urinated on a synagogue on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Northeast Philadelphia’s Somerton section. Philadelphia Police Department

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral 0:43

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

Pause
16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 0:50

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 1:52

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

View More Video